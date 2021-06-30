POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Directorate Changes

30th June 2021

Powerhouse Energy Group plc

("Powerhouse" or the "Company")

Directorate Changes

Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company commercialising hydrogen production from non-recyclable waste plastic, announces two directorate changes.

Non-executive Director Mark Berry will not stand for re-election to the Powerhouse board at the next Annual General Meeting and will step down before the 2021 AGM.

Non-executive Director James Greenstreet will postpone his retirement from the board until the following AGM in 2022.

Tim Yeo, Executive Chair, said: "I thank Mark Berry for his time on the board and wish him luck for the future. I am pleased James Greenstreet will delay his retirement from the board until early next year."

