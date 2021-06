Nasdaq Derivatives Markets have decided to prolong the Liquidity Provider campaign on the OMXO20 index future regarding the Order Book LP 2 incentive that ends as of June 30, 2021. The incentive will continue during the period July 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021. For contact information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1004174