Australian company ClearVue Technologies says it has a fully transparent, scalable, industry-ready solar window in production. It claims that it's now just 18 months away from cracking 5% efficiency, thanks to a research partnership.From pv magazine Australia Imagine a city where towering buildings covered in glass windows surreptitiously harvest energy from every corner of the non-visible light spectrum to provide occupants with both a completely clear view and clean energy. Well, you aren't the first to imagine such a future. Solar windows have fascinated scientists and engineers for almost ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...