Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes SameSystems A/S to Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

Copenhagen, June 30, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in SameSystems A/S shares (short name: SAME) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. SameSystems belongs to the technology sector and is the 15th company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is the 112th company on the Nasdaq Nordic markets*. With more than 20 years of retail management experience, two retailers with a vision of an effective way to run and optimise stores created SameSystem in 2008. The vision has gained speed ever since, where SameSystem in cooperation with partners and customers has developed from a scheduling system to a complete data-driven workforce management solution. "We are very pleased with the result of the offering and thankful for the trust, the new investors have placed in SameSystem and our expansion strategy", says Henrik Salicath, CEO SameSystem "With the proceeds from the offering, we have the means to reach our goals set out in the prospectus and reach a solid customer base in 23 countries in 2023. Our solution has already proved its value with some of Europe's largest retailers, and we look forward to attracting even more customers with more local sales hubs and continuous strengthening of our existing country organizations." "We are proud to welcome SameSystem to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market," said Carsten Borring, Head of Listings, Nasdaq Copenhagen. "SameSystems' listing on our Premier market shows the way for other tech companies who, in addition to raising capital, also want to take one step up on their stock market journey and create additional visibility for investors. With the 3rd Premier listing already this year, Nasdaq First North Growth Market today stands as an attractive platform for growth companies". Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is our senior growth market segment designed to assist companies in raising investor visibility and prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that are ready and make a conscious decision to comply with higher listing requirements than the standard First North rules. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm SameSystems has appointed Grant Thornton as Certified Advisor. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq press officer Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com