30.06.2021
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes SameSystems A/S to Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

Copenhagen, June 30, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
SameSystems A/S shares (short name: SAME) will commence today on the Nasdaq
First North Premier Growth Market. SameSystems belongs to the technology sector
and is the 15th company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen
in 2021 and is the 112th company on the Nasdaq Nordic markets*. 

With more than 20 years of retail management experience, two retailers with a
vision of an effective way to run and optimise stores created SameSystem in
2008. The vision has gained speed ever since, where SameSystem in cooperation
with partners and customers has developed from a scheduling system to a
complete data-driven workforce management solution. 

"We are very pleased with the result of the offering and thankful for the
trust, the new investors have placed in SameSystem and our expansion strategy",
says Henrik Salicath, CEO SameSystem "With the proceeds from the offering, we
have the means to reach our goals set out in the prospectus and reach a solid
customer base in 23 countries in 2023. Our solution has already proved its
value with some of Europe's largest retailers, and we look forward to
attracting even more customers with more local sales hubs and continuous
strengthening of our existing country organizations." 

"We are proud to welcome SameSystem to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth
Market," said Carsten Borring, Head of Listings, Nasdaq Copenhagen.
"SameSystems' listing on our Premier market shows the way for other tech
companies who, in addition to raising capital, also want to take one step up on
their stock market journey and create additional visibility for investors. With
the 3rd Premier listing already this year, Nasdaq First North Growth Market
today stands as an attractive platform for growth companies". 

Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is our senior growth market segment
designed to assist companies in raising investor visibility and prepare them
for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that are ready
and make a conscious decision to comply with higher listing requirements than
the standard First North rules. 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 

SameSystems has appointed Grant Thornton as Certified Advisor.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq press officer

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com
