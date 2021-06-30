Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Senzime to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, June 30, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Senzime AB's shares (short name SEZI) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs the Health Care segment and is the 111th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Senzime is a Swedish medical technology company that develops and markets CE-marked and FDA-approved medical devices. The company's goal is to contribute to improved clinical precision and simplified management in healthcare. Senzime operates in a global growing market that is valued to over SEK 15 billion annually. Senzime is present in 29 countries, the main markets are the US, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Spain, Switzerland, South Korea and Japan. Senzime was founded in 1999 with headquartered in Uppsala and has subsidiaries in the US and Germany. "The next chapter for Senzime begins as we are approved for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market," said Pia Renaudin, CEO of Senzime. "This is an important milestone on our mission to eliminate anesthesia-related complications and at the same time build a world-leading company that creates long-term value for customers, shareholders and the society as a whole." "We are pleased to welcome Senzime to the Nasdaq family as one of the many prominent medical technology companies that have entered the Main Market this spring," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "The listing enables Senzime to attract new shareholder that supports their vision. We look forward to follow their journey as a Main Market company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com