Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
“Special Situation” ruft nach Handlungsbedarf: Wir wittern eine (ablaufende) besondere Chance
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X93V ISIN: SE0002478776 Ticker-Symbol: 6YC 
Frankfurt
29.06.21
09:16 Uhr
2,220 Euro
-0,020
-0,89 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENZIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENZIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
30.06.2021 | 08:41
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Senzime to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, June 30, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Senzime AB's shares (short name SEZI) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm
Main Market. The company belongs the Health Care segment and is the 111th
company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

Senzime is a Swedish medical technology company that develops and markets
CE-marked and FDA-approved medical devices. The company's goal is to contribute
to improved clinical precision and simplified management in healthcare. Senzime
operates in a global growing market that is valued to over SEK 15 billion
annually. Senzime is present in 29 countries, the main markets are the US,
Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Spain, Switzerland, South Korea and Japan.
Senzime was founded in 1999 with headquartered in Uppsala and has subsidiaries
in the US and Germany. 

"The next chapter for Senzime begins as we are approved for listing on Nasdaq
Stockholm's Main Market," said Pia Renaudin, CEO of Senzime. "This is an
important milestone on our mission to eliminate anesthesia-related
complications and at the same time build a world-leading company that creates
long-term value for customers, shareholders and the society as a whole." 

"We are pleased to welcome Senzime to the Nasdaq family as one of the many
prominent medical technology companies that have entered the Main Market this
spring," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "The listing
enables Senzime to attract new shareholder that supports their vision. We look
forward to follow their journey as a Main Market company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
SENZIME-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.