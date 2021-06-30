Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Inzile AB (publ) receives observation status (369/21)

On June 21, 2021, Inzile AB (publ) (the "Company") published a press release with information that the Company had entered into an agreement to acquire 50 per cent of the shares in QEV Tech Holdings S.L, which in turn holds shares in QEV Technologies S.L. According to the press release, the acquisition is conditional upon the consolidation of the revenues and results of QEV Technologies S.L into the Company as well as the approval of Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange"). On June 24, 2021, the Company published a press release with additional financial information about QEV Technologies S.L. According to item 2.6 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the Exchange may decide that an issuer that has undergone substantial changes should undergo an examination comparable to that conducted for an entirely new issuer applying for admission to trading. With reference to the above, the Exchange has decided that the Company shall undergo such an examination, after which the Exchange will decide whether to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. According to item 2.5 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer can be given observation status if it has been subject of a reverse takeover or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to the above, the Exchange decides that the shares in Inzile AB (publ) (INZILE, ISIN code SE0012570208, order book ID 175688) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB