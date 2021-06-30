Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
“Special Situation” ruft nach Handlungsbedarf: Wir wittern eine (ablaufende) besondere Chance
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
30.06.2021 | 08:41
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Inzile AB (publ) receives observation status (369/21)

On June 21, 2021, Inzile AB (publ) (the "Company") published a press release
with information that the Company had entered into an agreement to acquire 50
per cent of the shares in QEV Tech Holdings S.L, which in turn holds shares in
QEV Technologies S.L. According to the press release, the acquisition is
conditional upon the consolidation of the revenues and results of QEV
Technologies S.L into the Company as well as the approval of Nasdaq Stockholm
AB (the "Exchange"). 

On June 24, 2021, the Company published a press release with additional
financial information about QEV Technologies S.L. 

According to item 2.6 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
Exchange may decide that an issuer that has undergone substantial changes
should undergo an examination comparable to that conducted for an entirely new
issuer applying for admission to trading. With reference to the above, the
Exchange has decided that the Company shall undergo such an examination, after
which the Exchange will decide whether to admit the Company's shares for
continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

According to item 2.5 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an
issuer can be given observation status if it has been subject of a reverse
takeover or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change
in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment
appears to be an entirely new company. 

With reference to the above, the Exchange decides that the shares in Inzile AB
(publ) (INZILE, ISIN code SE0012570208, order book ID 175688) shall be given
observation status. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.