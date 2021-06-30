

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Outsourcing services company Serco Group Plc (SRP.L) Wednesday said it expects first-half underlying trading profit between 120 million pounds and 125 million pounds, more than 50 percent higher than the 78 million pounds reported last year.



Underlying trading profit margin is likely to be greater than 5 percent.



For the first half, revenue is expected to be around 2.2 billion pounds 19 percent higher than the 1.8 billion pounds reported in the first half of 2020. Organic revenue growth is expected to be around 15 percent.



The company noted that about 340 million pounds of first-half revenues are expected to be related to Covid-19, which compares to 80 million pounds in the prior year.



All four regions trading ahead of last year.



Looking ahead for the year 2021, the company continues to expect to deliver underlying trading profit of around 200 million pounds, or nearly 30 percent growth in constant currency.



Revenue would be 4.3 billion pounds, with organic sales growth of 6 percent, higher than previously expected 4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SERCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de