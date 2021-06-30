CA Global Partners and Gordon Brothers to Auction Contents of Former Paxman Diesels Factory in Colchester, UK

LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CA Global Partners Inc. (CAGP) - A global leader in asset management and capital recovery and Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, are delighted to announce they are working in partnership with MAN Energy Solutions to manage the sale of machine tools, lifting and engine test equipment from the closed former Paxman Diesels factory in Colchester UK. Over 430 assets will be sold at auction and redistributed globally, and the auction is now open for registration and pre-bidding at www.cagp.com, with a live online hybrid auction being held on 7 July from 11AM BST onwards.

The Paxman factory is a source of great pride in the Colchester area and more widely throughout the UK; and while this is the end of an era spanning 155 years (144 years at this factory) for an iconic British brand, the machinery and equipment used to build engines such as the VP185 will be able to find a new life in machine shops around the UK, Europe and around the world.

The equipment on sale includes:

Horiba Mexa-One D1 Motor Exhaust Gas Analyser (New 2017)

Metalas MCF 3200 industrial cleaning system

Kearns D3 W8 Horizontal Borer

40 wall mounted jib cranes with Demag motors (250kg to 1000kg capacity)

Addison Databend DB40 CNC Pipe Bending Machine and Measuring Station

Asquith 80D2ft Radial Arm Drill

As well as many additional machine tools and lifting equipment.

"The impact of used equipment on communities around the world should not be underestimated." said Dan Main, EMEA director at CA Global Partners. "This is a fantastic opportunity for buyers in any part of the world to acquire high quality and extremely well-maintained machinery and equipment from an historic British factory at a significant saving on the cost of new assets"

"We are delighted to have been retained by MAN Energy for this project," said Duncan Ainscough, Managing Director, Commercial & Industrial at Gordon Brothers. "The history of the site in Colchester is well known and we look forward to delivering real value for our client."

MAN Energy Solutions were keen to recognise the local community and their part in the proud history of the factory, with both Paxman Academy and East Anglian Driveability among those to receive donations of furniture and education resources from the site.

CA Global Partners will be using their proprietary software to host a hybrid auction at cagp.com - this will allow buyers from around the globe to bid on the assets and see a live stream video of the auctioneer taking bids. Registration is open at cagp.com now for pre-bidding and the auction will go live on 7 July, with the first lots closing from 11AM BST onwards. Inspections can be arranged by appointment only.

For more information and to register online, visit this dedicated event link:

https://www.cagp.com/events/man-energy-solutions-colchester-auction/

About CA Global Partners:

For 25 years CA Global Partners has been a leading asset disposition solutions provider to companies worldwide leveraging real time digital technologies and proven marketing expertise to reach a broad network of qualified buyers around the world. From Fortune 500 companies to small business organizations in a variety of industries ranging from construction manufacturing and wholesale distribution to food and beverage healthcare and consumer products CA Global has demonstrated its ability to move assets quickly and efficiently for maximum return.

For more information please visit: http://www.cagp.com.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

Contact:

Dan Main

CA Global Partners

dmain@cagp.com

Office +44 845 163 0580

Mobile +44 7422 358 348