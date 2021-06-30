Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, TH1NG TO1 (370/21)

At the request of TH1NG AB, new equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from 1 July 2021. Security name: TH1NG TO1 ---------------------------- Short name: TH1NG TO1 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015987995 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 226797 ---------------------------- Terms in Three (3) warrants TH1NG TO1 entitles for subscription of one (1) short: TH1NG share. Subscription price 14.25 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription From 1 November 2022 until and including 30 November, 2022 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading November 25, 2022 day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommissionon 08-505 000 50.