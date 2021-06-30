Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.06.2021
30.06.2021 | 09:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, TH1NG TO1 (370/21)

At the request of TH1NG AB, new equity rights will be traded on First North
Growth Market as from 1 July 2021. 

Security name: TH1NG TO1  
----------------------------
Short name:   TH1NG TO1  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015987995
----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  226797   
----------------------------

Terms in    Three (3) warrants TH1NG TO1 entitles for subscription of one (1)
 short:     TH1NG share. Subscription price 14.25 SEK.           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      -                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription  From 1 November 2022 until and including 30 November, 2022    
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading  November 25, 2022                        
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W
Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommissionon
08-505 000 50.
