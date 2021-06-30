Nasdaq Vilnius: Observation status removed to AB Žemaitijos pienas

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to remove observation status to AB Žemaitijos pienas(ZMP1L, ISIN code LT0000121865). The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company decided not to initiate the delisting of shares issued by the Company and not to delist them from trading on the regulated market of AB Nasdaq Vilnius. The more detailed information please find here. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 59 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.