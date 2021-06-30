DJ Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (IQCT LN) Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.9113 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3770393 CODE: IQCT LN ISIN: LU2023679256 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023679256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCT LN Sequence No.: 114552 EQS News ID: 1213675 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 30, 2021 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)