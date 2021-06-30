DJ Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ELCR LN) Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.5139 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8731079 CODE: ELCR LN ISIN: LU2023679090 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023679090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ELCR LN Sequence No.: 114550 EQS News ID: 1213673 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 30, 2021 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)