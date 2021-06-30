DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (WESG LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.3704 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12131521 CODE: WESG LN ISIN: LU1792117779 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1792117779 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WESG LN Sequence No.: 114505 EQS News ID: 1213628 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213628&application_name=news

