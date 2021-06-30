DJ Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2021 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1826.2493 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 99535575 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 114498 EQS News ID: 1213621 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213621&application_name=news

