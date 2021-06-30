DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQL LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2021 / 09:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 179.5916 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37513 CODE: SGQL LN ISIN: LU0855692520 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQL LN Sequence No.: 114442 EQS News ID: 1213565 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213565&application_name=news

