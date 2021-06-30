Berlin & Frankfurt (ots) - Gemeinsam sind wir lauter! Ein Umdenken der Modeindustrie im Sinne des New European Bauhaus-Gedankens, diesem Ziel widmet sich die digitale EU-Konferenz The New European Bauhaus - Werkstatt der Zukunft des Fashion Council Germany, die am 6. Juli 2021 im Rahmen der Frankfurt Fashion Week stattfindet. Die neue Veranstaltungsreihe dient als Plattform, um Expert:innen aus Design, Politik, Lehre, Retail, Textil, Kunst und Wissenschaft zusammenzubringen und die Zukunft der europäischen Mode- und Textilindustrie auf Basis des Green Deals neu zu definieren. Die Mission: Gutes Design, Nachhaltigkeit, Innovation, Technologie und Inklusion vereinen.Um die Interviews, Panels, Talks und Werkstätten am 6. Juli streamen zu können, werden alle Interessent:innen gebeten, sich über die Website www.neweuropeanbauhaus.fashionzu registrieren.Zu den Sprecher:innen der Konferenz zählen 57 interdisziplinäre Branchenexpert:innen, darunter u.a.:- Politik: Ursula von der Leyen (President of the European Commission), Dr. Christian Ehler (Member of Parliament, European Parliament), Mariya Gabriel (Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth), Michelle Müntefering (Minister of State, Federal Foreign Office)- Skills & Craft / Fashion Design: Lucie & Luke Meier (Creative Directors, Jil Sander), Michael Kliger (CEO, Mytheresa), Dirk Schönberger (Global Creative Officer, MCM), John Cloppenburg (Managing Director, P&C), William Fan (Designer, William Fan), Javier Goyeneche (President & Founder, Ecoalf), Adebayo Oke-Lawal (CEO, Orange Culture), René Storck (Founder, René Storck), Jeanne De Kroon (Founder, Zazi Vintage), Esther Perbandt (Founder, Esther Perbandt) sowie die Europäischen Fashion Councils- Creative Industries: Johann König (Galerist, Entrepreneur & Art Mediator, König Galerie), Thomas Willemeit (Founding Partner, GRAFT), Alexi Lubomirski (Photographer), Florian Drücke (Chairman & CEO, Bundesverband Musikindustrie)- Klima / Sustainability: Hans Joachim Schellnhuber (Climate Scientist, Podsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research), Georgina Johnson (Founder & Editor, The Laundry Arts & The Slow Grind), Simon Angel (CEO, Diplomacy Studio), Jasmien Wynants (Expert for Sustainable Fashion, Flanders DC - Close The Loop)- Education & Inklusion: Prof. Dilys Williams (Director Centre for Sustainable Fashion, University of the Arts London), Nadja Swarovski (Chairwoman, Swarovski Foundation), Jacqueline Farrell (Education Director, The Prince's Foundation), Jonathan Holslag (Professor, Free University Brussels), Waridi Schrobsdorff (CEO, FA254)- Innovation: Matthew Drinkwater (Head of Fashion Innovation Agency), Anna Franziska Michel (CEO & Founder, yoona.ai), Archibald Charlet (Startups Programs Manager, LVMH), Antje Hundhausen (Vice President Brand Experience, Deutsche Telekom), Fabian Vogelsteller (Founder, Lukso Blockchain), Lisa Lang (Associate Director Innovation, Euratex), Thomas Gries (Head of Institute for Textile Technology, RWTH Aachen University)Das Programm inklusive der Themen und Sprecher:innen finden Sie auf der Website.Presseinformation & Bildmaterial: https://go.tneb.fashion/press_material----------------------------------Social MediaInstagram: @neweuropeanbauhaus.fashion (https://www.instagram.com/neweuropeanbauhaus.fashion/) neweuropeanbauhausfashion werkstattderzukunft // by @fashioncouncilgermany (https://www.instagram.com/fashioncouncilgermany/) in coop. with @frankfurtfashionweek (https://www.instagram.com/frankfurtfashionweek/)LinkedIn Event: https://go.tneb.fashion/LinkedIn_EventFacebook Event: https://go.tneb.fashion/FB_EventPressekontakt:Antonia UdeSenior PR/Communications ManagerinFashion Council Germanyantonia.ude@fashion-council-germany.orgt +49 30 994 0489 - 53Original-Content von: Fashion Council Germany, übermittelt durch news aktuellOriginalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/156563/4955871