

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales remained stable in May, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



Retail turnover adjusted for the composition of shopping days grew a 9.7 percent yearly in May, same as seen in April.



Turnover in food stores fell 0.9 percent yearly in May, while non-food stores increased 15.8 percent. Online turnover surged 16.0 percent.



Sales in the clothing and shoes, and leather goods increased for the third straight month in May, the agency said.



Retail sales volume gained 9.3 percent in May.



