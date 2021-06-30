

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment decreased more than expected in June, data from the Federal Labor Agency revealed on Wednesday.



The number of people out of work declined 38,000 in June from the previous month, much bigger than the expected fall of 20,000.



The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.9 percent in June, in line with expectations.



Elsewhere, the labor force survey published by Destatis showed that the unemployment rate dropped marginally to an adjusted 3.7 percent in May from 3.8 percent in April.



On an unadjusted basis, there were 1.56 million people unemployed in May, down 54,000 from the previous year. The jobless rate stood at 3.6 percent versus 3.9 percent a month ago.



The seasonally adjusted number of persons in employment rose slightly by 25,000, or +0.1 percent in May compared with the previous month. However, the number of persons in employment was still markedly below the pre-crisis level.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

