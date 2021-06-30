The "Consumer Survey Report: CBD Use in the UK Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a detailed picture of the UK CBD market, covering a range of topics such as reasons for use, length of use, consumer spending, purchase channels and user experiences and attitudes.

CBD products are popular in the UK for a variety of reasons across a wide-ranging consumer base. When comparing the results from this survey with our first survey from two years ago, it has become clear that the reasons for use of CBD have both increased and diversified.

Are you interested in the UK CBD market? Would understanding the current consumer help you in your business? If so then this is the report for you. You'll gain insight into why consumers are using CBD, their attitudes towards it, and how much they are willing to spend among other things. Obtain valuable data as well as our personal analysis of the UK market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Introduction

3 Sample characteristics

4 Reasons for use

5 Length of use

6 Frequency of use

7 Does CBD work?

8 Product use

9 How much CBD is being used?

10 Consumer spending

11 Brand interaction

12 Purchase channels

13 User experiences

14 User attitudes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jv7kzp

