- (PLX AI) - NKT confirms high-voltage turnkey order for the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm.
- • NKT contract value of approximately EUR 280 million in market prices, equivalent to approximately EUR 230 million in standard metal prices
- • The order for NKT comprises the manufacture and delivery of more than 2x250 km total system length of 320 kV DC offshore export power cables, accessories as well as installation by the cable-laying vessel NKT Victoria
- • Manufacturing is expected from 2022 and with planned commissioning in 2026
