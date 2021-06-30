

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) Wednesday announced that Gary Nagle will succeed Ivan Glasenberg as CEO and Director with effect from July 1.



As announced earlier, Glasenberg will retire today, June 30, as the Group CEO and as a Director of the company.



Nagle, 45, was Global Head of Glencore's coal industrial business based in Sydney, Australia. He joined Glencore in 2000 in Switzerland as part of the Coal business development team.



In London, Glencore shares were trading at 306.73 pence, down 2.2 percent.



