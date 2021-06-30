Anzeige
Dow Jones News
AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) 
AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 
30-Jun-2021 / 10:16 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B 
DEALING DATE: 29/06/2021 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 47.3741 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 34441750 
CODE: AASU 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1681044563 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      AASU 
Sequence No.:  114609 
EQS News ID:  1213757 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213757&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2021 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)

