The "Pharmacy Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmacy automation market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global pharmacy automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Pharmacy automation refers to the use of mechanized systems for digitalizing medical and healthcare workflow processes. These systems aid in performing multiple functions to systematize routine tasks and reduce human intervention. Some of these tasks include mixing liquids and powders for compounding, medicine counting, updating customer database and inventory management. They also aid in eliminating errors during packaging and dispensing pharmaceutical products. Pharmacy automation further keeps track of narcotics and other controlled drugs and monitors usage patterns and ensures maximum efficiency in operations.

The increasing need to reduce errors in medical processes, along with the decentralization of pharmacies, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Pharmacy automation is becoming a crucial component of the modern healthcare industry, as they are highly flexible and self-adaptive.

For instance, automation machines prevent cross-contamination of medicines through separate storage cells and chutes facility, which facilitates the tracking of lot numbers and expiration dates with bar codes for convenient scanning and stock management. Furthermore, various technological advancements are resulting in higher success rates post-treatment and surgeries, along with the delivery of efficient patient care, which is significantly contributing to the market growth.

Also, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising geriatric population across the globe have amplified the need for automated drug dispensing systems in hospitals and pharmacies. Other factors, including the implementation of various government policies to make quality healthcare facilities accessible to all and the utilization of robots for maximizing medical storage and dispensing prescriptions, are projected to drive the market in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global pharmacy automation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pharmacy automation market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global pharmacy automation market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Pharmacy Automation Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Automated Medication Dispensing Systems

6.2 Automated Storage Retrieval Systems

6.3 Automated Packaging Labeling Systems

6.4 Tabletop Tablet Counters

7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Drug Dispensing and Packaging

7.2 Drug Storage

7.3 Inventory Management

8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Hospital Pharmacies

8.2 Retail Pharmacies

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson

Company

Capsa Healthcare

Cerner Corp.

Kirby Lester LLC

KUKA AG

McKesson Corporation

Omnicell Technologies

RxSafe LLC

Scriptpro LLC

Swisslog Holding AG

Takazono Corp.

TCGRx Pharmacy Workflow Solutions

Yuyama Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pj20qp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005429/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900