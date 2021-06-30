The bloc's latest two bonds were oversubscribed more than 11 times yesterday as the European Commission announced the results of a second fundraising round which already puts the EU almost halfway to the €80 billion it intends to generate through such instruments this year.Having dished out the first €800 million of its NextGenerationEU recovery fund to member state projects on Monday, the EU yesterday raised €15 billion by issuing two bonds, to follow up the initial €20 billion generated earlier this month. The latest investments - a five-year, €9 billion bond and a 30-year, €6 billion instrument ...

