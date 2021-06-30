

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is set to issue euro area flash consumer price data. Inflation is expected to ease marginally to 1.9 percent in June from 2 percent in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major counterparts. While it rose against the franc, it retreated against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 131.32 against the yen, 1.0971 against the franc, 0.8589 against the pound and 1.1887 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



