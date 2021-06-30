Anzeige
30.06.2021
Tanmiah IPO Announces Deadline for Institutional Bids is Thursday 1 July 2021

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Fransi Capital, the Financial Advisor, Lead Manager, Bookrunner and Underwriter of Tanmiah Food Company's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") has announced that tomorrow, Thursday (01/ 07/2021G) is the deadline for receiving applications to participate in the institutional order book for subscription to the Company's IPO.

Tanmiah Food Company Logo

Saudi Fransi Capital advised that the minimum number of shares that can be subscribed to for each category of investors is one hundred thousand (100,000) Ordinary Shares, while the maximum number of shares that can be subscribed to is nine hundred and ninety-nine thousand nine hundred and ninety-nine (999,999) Ordinary Shares.

All information and details related to the subscription are available in the Prospectus published on the website of the Capital Market Authority www.cma.org.sa, the website of Tanmiah Food Company www.tanmiah.com and the website of Saudi Fransi Capital www.sfc.sa.

For media enquiries, please contact:

George Allen
George.Allen@instinctif.com
+971 4 369 9353

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1552331/Tanmiah_Food_Company_Logo.jpg

