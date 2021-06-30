Chazey Partners Establishes a Technology Center of Excellence in India

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chazey Partners, a global management consulting firm specializing in Business Transformation, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and Digital Transformation, is thrilled to announce the establishment of the firm's new Technology Center of Excellence (Tech-CoE) in India. The new Tech-CoE aims to serve Chazey Partners' clients globally, focusing on Oracle Fusion and Intelligent Automation projects (including Robotic Process Automation, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence).

It is part of a larger plan to further enhance Chazey Partners' global capabilities in Digital Transformation, along with the firm's award-winning solutions delivering Shared Services, Global Business Services (GBS), and Business Transformation.

Founded in 2006, Chazey Partners operates across the globe, with its regional offices in 13 countries, including India. Combining Chazey Partners' deep cross-industry expertise, global partnerships and market insights with the unparalleled talent resources in India, the new center will enable Chazey Partners to serve its clients and provide significant business value.

Phil Searle, CEO & Founder of Chazey Partners, commented: "I am thrilled to announce this strategic move at Chazey. Partly as a result of the global pandemic, but also due to changing business needs, many components of business support functions and models have needed to be re-evaluated. To achieve world-class performance, businesses need to accelerate the development of more integrated systems, new digital business capabilities, and leading data analytics. This Center of Excellence in India will be a strategic enabler to support our clients to build a more resilient and digitalized organization."

The center will be led by Chazey's experienced technology leader Raoul Chhabra, with support from our India PartnerAnirvan Sen. "Home to many of the world's largest Shared Services, GBS and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) operations, India does not only offer the right technical and commercially sound talent, but also offers opportunities for us to be connected even more closely with the industry leaders in Asia Pacific," commented Anirvan.

About Chazey Partners

Chazey Partners is a practitioner-led global management consulting and advisory services firm. We bring a unique blend of real-life, practical, hands-on experience, empowering our clients to strive for world-class excellence through Business Transformation, Shared Services, Digitalization and Robotic Process Automation. We pride ourselves in helping businesses, public sector organizations achieve operational excellence in the delivery of mission-critical business services; including Finance, HR, IT, Procurement, Contact Centers, Facilities Management, Analytics, Helpdesk, and many other support services.

