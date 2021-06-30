AECI Limited - Appointment of Group Company Secretary
London, June 30
AECI LIMITED
APPOINTMENT OF THE GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY
AECI is pleased to announce the appointment of Cheryl Singh as the Group Company Secretary, to fill a vacancy. Her appointment will take effect on 1 September 2021.
Cheryl is an admitted attorney and GIBS MBA alumni with over 15 years' experience as a Company Secretary, including the Legal, Compliance and Risk Management disciplines. She started her career at a leading law firm and went on to work at various listed and unlisted companies across a number of sectors. Most recently she has served as Company Secretary at Afrox, a member of the Linde Group, for eight years.
AECI welcomes Cheryl and looks forward to her contribution.
