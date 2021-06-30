Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.06.2021
TAAT Global Q2 Zahlen: 317% Wachstum! - Schneller und stärker als erwartet!
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
30.06.21
08:06 Uhr
5,700 Euro
+0,100
+1,79 %
30.06.2021
AECI Limited - Appointment of Group Company Secretary

PR Newswire

London, June 30

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI)

APPOINTMENT OF THE GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

AECI is pleased to announce the appointment of Cheryl Singh as the Group Company Secretary, to fill a vacancy. Her appointment will take effect on 1 September 2021.

Cheryl is an admitted attorney and GIBS MBA alumni with over 15 years' experience as a Company Secretary, including the Legal, Compliance and Risk Management disciplines. She started her career at a leading law firm and went on to work at various listed and unlisted companies across a number of sectors. Most recently she has served as Company Secretary at Afrox, a member of the Linde Group, for eight years.

AECI welcomes Cheryl and looks forward to her contribution.

Woodmead, Sandton

30 June 2021

Equity and Debt Sponsor:Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

