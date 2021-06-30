AECI Limited - Appointment of Group Company Secretary

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI)

APPOINTMENT OF THE GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

AECI is pleased to announce the appointment of Cheryl Singh as the Group Company Secretary, to fill a vacancy. Her appointment will take effect on 1 September 2021.

Cheryl is an admitted attorney and GIBS MBA alumni with over 15 years' experience as a Company Secretary, including the Legal, Compliance and Risk Management disciplines. She started her career at a leading law firm and went on to work at various listed and unlisted companies across a number of sectors. Most recently she has served as Company Secretary at Afrox, a member of the Linde Group, for eight years.

AECI welcomes Cheryl and looks forward to her contribution.

Woodmead, Sandton

30 June 2021

Equity and Debt Sponsor:Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)