Polymetal: Report on payments to governments for -2

Mittwoch, 30.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global Q2 Zahlen: 317% Wachstum! - Schneller und stärker als erwartet!
30.06.2021
DJ Polymetal: Report on payments to governments for the year 2020 

Polymetal International plc (POLY) 
Polymetal: Report on payments to governments for the year 2020 
30-Jun-2021 / 13:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Release time IMMEDIATE                            LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY 
Date     30 June 2021 Polymetal International plc

Report on payments to governments for the year 2020

Polymetal issues the report on payments to government for the year ended 31 December 2020.

INTRODUCTION

This Report provides an overview of the payments to governments made by Polymetal International plc and its subsidiary undertakings (hereinafter referred to as "Polymetal") for the year 2020 as required under the UK's Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). These UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Directive 2013/34/EU (the EU Accounting Directive (2013)) and apply to large extractive companies, whose securities are publicly listed on a UK-regulated stock market, that are involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. This Report is also intended to satisfy the requirements of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.

BASIS OF PREPARATION

Legislation

This report is prepared in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015.

Reporting entities

This Report includes payments to governments made by Polymetal. Payments made by entities over which Polymetal has joint control or significant influence are excluded from this Report.

Activities

Payments made by Polymetal to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals are disclosed in this Report. It excludes payments related to refining activities made to the refineries owned by the government agencies and any payments which are not directly attributable to the production and exploration activities.

Government

Government includes any national, regional or local authority of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government.

Project

Payments are reported at project level except that payments that are not attributable to a specific project are reported at legal entity level. Project is defined as operational activities which are governed by a single contract, or licence agreement, and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. If such agreements are substantially interconnected, those agreements are to be treated as a single project.

"Substantially interconnected" means forming a set of operationally and geographically integrated contracts, or licence agreements that are signed with a government giving rise to payment liabilities. Indicators of integration include, but are not limited to, geographic proximity, the use of shared infrastructure and common operational management.

License agreements are aggregated for the purposes of reporting as a single project only when those legal agreements have substantially similar terms and are both geographically and operationally integrated.

Payments

The information is reported under the following payment types:

Income taxes

These are taxes paid by Polymetal on its income and/or profits in accordance with legislation enacted in the applicable jurisdiction. Payments are reported net of refunds. Value added tax, personal income taxes, social taxes, property taxes are excluded.

The maximum income tax in Russia is set at a rate of 20% and is allocated between federal budget and the budgets of the relevant constituent regions. In 2020 and 2019 the following proportion was applied: 3% allocated to the federal budget, whereas 17% allocated to the regional budgets. From 1 January 2017 Omolon Gold Mining Company LLC and Magadan Silver JSC are entitled to the decreased statutory income tax rate of 17% for the operations held in the Special Economic Zone of the Russian Far East, as well as decreased mining tax rate (paying at 60% of the standard mining tax rates). In return for obtaining this tax relief the members of the regional Special Economic Zone are obliged to invest 50% of their tax savings each year in the Special Economic Zone Development Program. From 1 January 2017 Svetloye LLC is subject to tax relief as a participant in a Regional Investment Project and is entitled to the statutory income tax rate of 0% up to 2021 and 10% from 2022 to 2026, as well as decreased mining tax rates.

In Kazakhstan income tax is set at a rate of 20% and there is no allocation for regional or local income taxes in this country.

Mining tax

Mining tax is a royalty payable in Russian Federation and Kazakhstan, which is calculated based on the value of the precious metals extracted in the period. In Russia this value is usually determined based on the realised selling price of precious metals or, in case if there were no sales during the period, cost of production of metals extracted. In Kazakhstan the value is determined based on the market price whether or not there were sales during the period.

Mining tax in Russia is levied at federal level, and then is reallocated between federal and respective regional budgets based on the following proportion: 40% of total tax collected is transferred to the federal budget, 60% to regional budgets. Mining tax and royalties in Kazakhstan are levied at republican level.

Licence fees

These are fees and other sums paid as consideration for acquiring a licence for gaining access to an area where extractive activities are performed. Administrative government fees that are not specifically related to the extractive sector, or to access to extractive resources, are excluded.

Rental fees

The land in the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan on which the Group's production facilities are located is owned by the state. The Group leases this land through operating lease agreements.

Other payments

Other payments include payments made and social commitments in accordance with subsoil contracts attributable to the Kyzyl project and investment in the Special Economic Zone Development Program of Omolon Gold Mining Company LLC and Magadan Silver JSC.

Cash and in-kind payments

Payments are reported on cash basis. No in-kind payments were made during years ended 31 December 2020 and 31 December 2019.

Materiality Level

Any payment, whether made as a single payment or as a series of related payments, below GBP 86,000 within a financial year is excluded from this Report.

Payments made to governments by joint ventures or associates of the Group in proportion to the company's interest in the respective venture or associate are insignificant to this Report based on materiality level set.

Exchange Rate

Relevant payments are made by Polymetal in Russian Rubles and Kazakh Tenge and for the purpose of this Report are translated to the US Dollar based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant monthly average rate. 

PAYMENTS PER GOVERNMENT 
FOR THE YEAR 2020 
 
 
Government                                            Mining               Rental 
                              Income tax                                                     Licence fees         Other             Total 
000'USD                                              tax                fees 
 
Russia                           158,843                86,066               2,588                   1,220             12,6681            261,385 
Kazakhstan                         87,813                39,241               -                     3,668             8,7712            139,493 
Total                           246,656                125,307              2,588                   4,888             21,439            400,878 
 
PAYMENTS PER 
 
PROJECT 
 
Entity              Country/                            Mining               Rental 
             Project Government Region    Income tax                                                     Licence fees         Other             Total 
000'USD                                              tax                fees 
 
Gold of Northern Urals  Voro   Russia   Svedlovskaya               27,298               10,016 
CJSC                     oblast'                                        -                     -               497              37,811 
Svetloye LLC       Svetloye Russia   Khabarovskiy -                   2,504               354                    592              -               3,450 
                       Kray

Magadan Silver JSC    Dukat  Russia   Magadanskaya               38,962               16,995                                    628            7,1761 
                       oblast'                                        665                                                  64,426 
Mayskoye Gold Mining             Chukotka 
Company LLC       Mayskoye Russia   Autonomous                13,975               17,288  -                     -               -               31,263 
                       Okrug 
Omolon Gold Mining    Omolon  Russia   Magadanskaya               41,148               13,427                                                  4,7941 
Company LLC                 oblast'                                        262                    -                              59,631 
Albazino Resources Ltd  Albazino Russia   Khabarovskiy               36,239               23,980 
                       Kray                                          703                    -               201              61,123 
GRK Amikan LLC      Veduga  Russia   Krasnoyarskiy                1,221               1,856 
                       Kray                                          285                    -               -               3,362 
South-Verkhoyansk Mining Nezhda  Russia   Yakutia 
Company JSC                        -                   -                 319                    -               -               319 
Varvarinskoye JSC    Varvara Kazakhstan n/a      28,707                -                 -                     -               605              29,312 
Komarovskoye Mining   Komar  Kazakhstan n/a      3,811                 9,845               -                     -               1,169             14,825 
Company LLC 
Bakyrchik Mining Venture Kyzyl  Kazakhstan n/a      55,177                29,396               -                     3,668             6,9972            95,238 
LLC 
Inter Gold Capital LLC      Kazakhstan n/a      118                  -                 -                     -               -               118 
Total                           246,656                125,307              2,588                   4,888             21,439            400,878

______________________

1 Includes payments under Special Economic Zone Development Program of USD4,492 thousand for Omolon Gold Mining Company LLC and USD6,465 thousand for Magadan Silver JSC.

2 In accordance with a memorandum with East-Kazakhstan Oblast Administration (local Kazakhstan government) Polymetal participates in financing of certain social and infrastructure development project of the region. During the year ended 31 December 2020 Polymetal paid USD4,576 thousand under this programme. 

PAYMENTS PER GOVERNMENT 
FOR THE YEAR 2019 
 
 
Government                                            Mining           Rental 
                              Income tax                                                 Licence fees         Other             Total 
000'USD                                              tax             fees 
 
Russia                           84,619                70,396           2,553                   -               12,0341            169,602 
Kazakhstan                         19,054                45,326           -                     -               7,9912            72,371 
Total                           103,673                115,722           2,553                   -               20,025            241,973 
 
PAYMENTS PER 
 
PROJECT 
 
Entity              Country/                            Mining           Rental 
             Project Government Region    Income tax                                                 Licence fees         Other             Total 
000'USD                                              tax             fees 
 
Gold of Northern Urals  Voro   Russia   Svedlovskaya               26,568 
CJSC                     oblast'                       9,101            -                     -               -               35,669 
Svetloye LLC       Svetloye Russia   Khabarovskiy -                   2,189            348                    -               -               2,537 
                       Kray 
Magadan Silver JSC    Dukat  Russia   Magadanskaya               27,962                                                                7,9701 
                       oblast'                       15,881           747                    -                              52,560 
Mayskoye Gold Mining             Chukotka 
Company LLC       Mayskoye Russia   Autonomous  -                   12,380           -                     -               -               12,380 
                       Okrug 
Omolon Gold Mining    Omolon  Russia   Magadanskaya               11,390                                                                3,8251 
Company LLC                 oblast'                       10,450           319                    -                              25,984 
Albazino Resources Ltd  Albazino Russia   Khabarovskiy               16,007 
                       Kray                        18,940           608                    -               239              35,794 
GRK Amikan LLC      Veduga  Russia   Krasnoyarskiy                2,692 
                       Kray                        1,455            265                    -               -               4,412 
South-Verkhoyansk Mining Nezhda  Russia   Yakutia    -                   -              266                    -               -               266 
Company JSC 
Varvarinskoye JSC    Varvara Kazakhstan n/a      15,528                3,791            -                     -               556              19,875 
Komarovskoye Mining   Komar  Kazakhstan n/a                     3,076 
Company LLC                                           7,483            -                     -               -               10,559 
Bakyrchik Mining Venture Kyzyl  Kazakhstan n/a      450                  34,052           -                     -               7,4352            41,937 
LLC 
Total                           103,673                115,722           2,553                   -               20,025            241,973

______________________

1 Includes payments under Special Economic Zone Development Program of USD3,522 thousand for Omolon Gold Mining Company LLC and USD7,945 thousand for Magadan Silver JSC.

