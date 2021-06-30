

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Diagnostics, a unit of Hoffmann-La Roche Limited (RHHBY), said its SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Nasal, commercialized in partnership with SD Biosensor Inc. has received approval under Health Canada's Interim Order.



The new SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Nasal makes the testing procedure simple and faster as it collects sample from the front area of the nose unlike Roche's already avaialble SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test.



'Rapid testing can play an important role in the fight against COVID-19, especially in places where laboratory testing is not available and quick results are needed, such as nursing homes, workplaces, schools and other congregate settings. In addition, our SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Nasal offers a more comfortable testing experience,' said François Drolet, Executive Director, Public Affairs at Roche Diagnostics.



