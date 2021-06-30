

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Tuesday reported 11638 new coronavirus infections, taking the national total to 33,651,924. The 7-day average is 11534.



359 new deaths reported on the same day took the total COVID death toll in the country to 604,467, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. This is higher than the 7-day average of 272.



Texas reported the most number of cases - 1,947 - while Missouri reported most COVID-related deaths - 39 - on Tuesday.



California is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics. A total of 3,818,725 cases have been reported in the state, while 63,604 people have died due to the disease there.



The number of people hospitalized due to coronavirus infection has fallen by 13 percent in the last two weeks, to 16,689.



Test positivity rate has slightly increased to 2.5 percent.



A total of 29,007,373 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



A total of 325,152,847 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally. 179,940,202 people have received at least one dose.



154.2 million people, or 46.4 percent of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



77.8 percent of people above 65 have received both vaccine doses.



Meanwhile, Chief Medical Advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed concern about the stark disparity between low and high vaccination areas in the United States. 'It's almost like it's going to be two Americas,' CNN quoted him as saying.



White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that shipping of 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Bangladesh has begun.



The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to lift a moratorium on evictions imposed by CDC in the wake of the pandemic.



