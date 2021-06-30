Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global Q2 Zahlen: 317% Wachstum! - Schneller und stärker als erwartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
30.06.2021 | 13:19
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re update on selling prices

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re update on selling prices 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re update on selling prices 
30-Jun-2021 / 11:45 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 
Further re update on selling prices 
Further to the company's announcement in December 2020 regarding the impact of Indonesian export duty and export levy 
at different reference prices on selling prices for CPO and CPKO, the Indonesian government has published a change to 
the structure of export levy and duty with effect from 1 July 2021. 
Export duty is a tax payable to the Indonesian government and export levy is payable to a dedicated fund that utilises 
levy income to subsidise the manufacture of biodiesel from CPO and to support other measures designed to benefit the 
growing of oil palms in Indonesia. Both export duty and export levy are calculated on sliding scales (as shown in the 
table below) by reference to a CPO reference price that is set periodically by the Indonesian government on the basis 
of CIF Rotterdam and other recognised benchmark CPO prices. The CPO reference price is expected to be revised to 
USD1,094 per tonne in July. 
REA generally sells CPO in the Indonesian local market which is not subject to export duty or export levy. However, 
arbitrage between the Indonesian local and international CPO markets normally results in a local price that is broadly 
in line with prevailing international prices after adjustment of the latter for delivery costs and export duty and 
levy. 
 
CPO: combined export levy and export duty applicable from 2 July 2021 
CPO reference price 
From      To   Levy Duty Total  Net price* 
USD       USD   USD   USD   USD    USD 
-       750  55  -   55    695 
751      800  75  3   78    722 
801      850  95  18  113   737 
851      900  115  33  148   752 
901      950  135  52  187   763 
951      1,000 155  74  229   771 
1,001     1,050 175  93  268   782 
1,051     1,100 175  116  291   809 
1,101     1,150 175  144  319   831 
1,151     1,200 175  166  341   859 
1,201     1,250 175  183  358   892 
1,251     1,300 175  200  375   925 
*At top of band

CPO: combined export levy and export duty applicable from 10 December 2020 to 1 July 2021 

CPO reference price 
From      To   Levy Duty Total  Net price* 
USD       USD   USD   USD   USD    USD 
-       670  55  -   55    615 
670      695  60  -   60    635 
695      720  75  -   75    645 
720      745  90  -   90    655 
745      750  105  -   105   645 
751      770  105  3   108   662 
770      795  120  3   123   672 
795      800  135  3   138   662 
801      820  135  18  153   667 
820      845  150  18  168   677 
845      850  165  18  183   667 
851      870  165  33  198   672 
870      895  180  33  213   682 
895      900  195  33  228   672 
901      920  195  52  247   673 
920      945  210  52  262   683 
945      950  225  52  277   673 
951      970  225  74  299   671 
970      995  240  74  314   681 
995      1,000 255  74  329   671 
1,001     1,050 255  93  348   702 
1,051     1,100 255  116  371   729 
1,101     1,150 255  144  399   751 
1,151     1,200 255  166  421   779 
1,201     1,250 255  183  438   812 
1,251     1,300 255  200  455   845 
*At top of band

Enquiries:

R.E.A. Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: FUR - . 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 114635 
EQS News ID:  1213824 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213824&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2021 06:46 ET (10:46 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.