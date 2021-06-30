DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re update on selling prices

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re update on selling prices 30-Jun-2021 / 11:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Further re update on selling prices Further to the company's announcement in December 2020 regarding the impact of Indonesian export duty and export levy at different reference prices on selling prices for CPO and CPKO, the Indonesian government has published a change to the structure of export levy and duty with effect from 1 July 2021. Export duty is a tax payable to the Indonesian government and export levy is payable to a dedicated fund that utilises levy income to subsidise the manufacture of biodiesel from CPO and to support other measures designed to benefit the growing of oil palms in Indonesia. Both export duty and export levy are calculated on sliding scales (as shown in the table below) by reference to a CPO reference price that is set periodically by the Indonesian government on the basis of CIF Rotterdam and other recognised benchmark CPO prices. The CPO reference price is expected to be revised to USD1,094 per tonne in July. REA generally sells CPO in the Indonesian local market which is not subject to export duty or export levy. However, arbitrage between the Indonesian local and international CPO markets normally results in a local price that is broadly in line with prevailing international prices after adjustment of the latter for delivery costs and export duty and levy. CPO: combined export levy and export duty applicable from 2 July 2021 CPO reference price From To Levy Duty Total Net price* USD USD USD USD USD USD - 750 55 - 55 695 751 800 75 3 78 722 801 850 95 18 113 737 851 900 115 33 148 752 901 950 135 52 187 763 951 1,000 155 74 229 771 1,001 1,050 175 93 268 782 1,051 1,100 175 116 291 809 1,101 1,150 175 144 319 831 1,151 1,200 175 166 341 859 1,201 1,250 175 183 358 892 1,251 1,300 175 200 375 925 *At top of band

CPO: combined export levy and export duty applicable from 10 December 2020 to 1 July 2021

CPO reference price From To Levy Duty Total Net price* USD USD USD USD USD USD - 670 55 - 55 615 670 695 60 - 60 635 695 720 75 - 75 645 720 745 90 - 90 655 745 750 105 - 105 645 751 770 105 3 108 662 770 795 120 3 123 672 795 800 135 3 138 662 801 820 135 18 153 667 820 845 150 18 168 677 845 850 165 18 183 667 851 870 165 33 198 672 870 895 180 33 213 682 895 900 195 33 228 672 901 920 195 52 247 673 920 945 210 52 262 683 945 950 225 52 277 673 951 970 225 74 299 671 970 995 240 74 314 681 995 1,000 255 74 329 671 1,001 1,050 255 93 348 702 1,051 1,100 255 116 371 729 1,101 1,150 255 144 399 751 1,151 1,200 255 166 421 779 1,201 1,250 255 183 438 812 1,251 1,300 255 200 455 845 *At top of band

Enquiries:

R.E.A. Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

