BAT Rallies At Speed To Support Tomorrowland

LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BAT has announced it is continuing its support for the music and events industry and its partner Tomorrowland by donating its spot on the McLaren F1 cars to feature the Belgian dance music festival's logo. The company is reinvesting in Tomorrowland to help champion up-and-coming music talent and to encourage ongoing support for the live music and events industries.

To continue its support of the live music and events industry, BAT is raising awareness of Tomorrowland's digital festival - Tomorrowland Around the World (July 16th - 17th), handing over its coveted spot on the McLaren F1 cars to the festival's logo, which will feature during the Austrian Grand Prix on July 4th. The move also marks the first time that a music festival will be featured on a Formula 1 car.

As a mark of its ongoing support of the music industry, BAT is leveraging the global audiences of the Grand Prix to drive visibility to the digital festival, encouraging Tomorrowland fans to engage with and attend the virtual event, which will continue to introduce new and established talent to audiences across the world.

John Beasley, Group Head of Brand Building, BAT, comments: "McLaren is more than a partner in motorsport, we share a love of music and innovation, and this provides a never-before-seen opportunity to make a statement - for our music-loving fans of motor racing and providing much needed support for the live music industry. We always want to help our partners and give back to the fans, and whilst Tomorrowland may not happen in person in 2021, together we have created the world's fastest flyer for the greatest digital music festival!"