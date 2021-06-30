Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.06.2021
TAAT Global Q2 Zahlen: 317% Wachstum! - Schneller und stärker als erwartet!
WKN: A1J0WF ISIN: IS0000021301  
GlobeNewswire
30.06.2021 | 13:41
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Reginn hf. - Sustainable bonds (REGINN27 GB) admitted to trading on July 1, 2021

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:        Reginn hf.                      
2  Org. no:       6301091080                      
3  LEI          9676000V0KP4AUXNSZ66                 
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)    REGINN27 GB                      
5  ISIN code       IS0000033140                     
6  CFI code       DBFSFR                        
7  FISN númer      REGINN/1.25 BD 20270628                
8  Bonds/bills:     Bond                         
9  Total issued amount  Opin                         
10 Total amount     0                           
   previously issued                             
11 Amount issued at   1.820.000,000-                    
   this time                                 
12 Denomination in CSD  20.000.000,-                     
13 Listed on Nasdaq   Yes                          
   Stock Exchange                               
                                        
  Amortization - Cash                             
   Flow                                    
14 Amortization type   Other                         
15 Amortization type,  Irregular Payments                  
   if other                                  
16 Currency       ISK                          
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date      2021.06.09                      
19 First ordinary    2021.09.28                      
   installment date                              
20 Total number of    24                          
   installments                                
21 Installment      4                           
   frequency                                 
22 Maturity date     2027.06.28                      
23 Interest rate     1,25%                         
24 Floating interest                              
   rate, if applicable                            
25 Floating interest                              
   rate, if other                               
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound    Simple Interest                    
   interest                                  
28 Simple/compound, if                             
   other                                   
29 Day count convention 30E/360                        
30 Day count                                  
   convention, if                               
   other                                   
31 Interest from date  9.6.2021                       
32 First ordinary    28.9.2021                       
   coupon date                                
33 Coupon frequency   4                           
34 Total number of    24                          
   coupon payments                              
35 If irregular cash   The bond will be repaid fully in 6 years with 24 -  
   flow, then how    twenty four - payments every 3 - three - months. On 
              the first 23 payment dates the bond pays as if it was
              a CPI linked bond with 120 equal installments (1/120)
              over 30 years. At maturity the remaining principal is
              paid (97/120) including accrued interest and     
              indexation.                     
36 Dirty price / clean  Clean Price                      
   price                                   
37 Clean price quote:  Remaining nominal                   
38 If payment date is a No                          
   bank holiday, does                             
   payment include                              
   accrued interest                              
   for days missing                              
   until next business                            
   day?                                    
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed        Já                          
40 Name of index     CPI                          
41 Daily index or                               
   monthly index                               
42 Daily index or                               
   monthly index, if                             
   other                                   
43 Base index value   499,86                        
44 Index base date    2021.06.09                      
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option      No                          
46 Put option      No                          
47 Convertible      No                          
48 Credit rating     N/A                          
   (rating agency,                              
   date)                                   
49 Additional                                 
   information                                
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD   Yes                          
51 Securities      Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð                
   depository                                 
52 Date of Application  2021.06.28                      
   for Admission to                              
   Trading                                  
53 Date of Approval of  2021.06.28                      
   Application for                              
   Admission to                                
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to 2021.06.30                      
   trading                                  
55 Order book ID     REGINN27_GB                      
56 Instrument subtype  Corporate Bonds                    
57 Market        Iceland Cash Bond Trading               
58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS                  
59 Static volatility   No                          
   guards                                   
60 Dynamic volatility  No                          
   guards                                   
61 MiFIR identifier   BOND - Bonds                     
62 Bond type       CRPB - Corporate Bond
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
