

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's trade deficit widened in May from last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit narrowed to $4.129 billion in May from $3.436 billion in the same period last year. In April, trade deficit was $3.1 billion.



Exports accelerated 65.7 percent annually in May and imports gained 54.0 percent.



Excluding energy and non-monetary gold, exports grew 68.6 percent and imports rose 61.7 percent.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, exports gained 2.0 percent monthly in May and imports rose 2.3 percent.



On an annual basis, calendar adjusted exports accelerated 63.7 percent in May and imports surged 51.6 percent.



