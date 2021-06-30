Former Demandware (NYSE:DWRE) Chief Financial Officer and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) board member brings operational expertise to growing technology company; former Angie's List (NYSE:ANGI) executive joins team

Workhuman, pioneers of the human workplace, announced today that Scott Dussault has been named the company's new Chief Financial Officer. Dussault will be based out of the company's Framingham offices. Dussault joins Workhuman with more than 20 years of operational and financial leadership experience and a track record of success in both public and private technology companies. He was previously Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Demandware, Inc., (NYSE:DWRE) the category-defining leader of enterprise cloud commerce solutions, where he saw the number of employees grow from 120 to 500+ and annual recurring revenue increase from $8 million to $150 million. Scott led the company through its initial public offering and follow-on offering, which raised approximately $300 million and resulted in a market capitalization of over $3.5 billion. He has been a leading executive and board and advisory board member at other leading technology companies, including StorageNetworks (NASDAQ:STOR), BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC), Desktop Metal (DM), and Oracle/Dyn.

"Scott brings more than two decades of success in various leadership roles across our industry and has a proven track record of leading complex financial teams globally," said Workhuman CEO Eric Mosley. "We started off the year with tremendous growth and energy, and the rest of this year looks incredible. Scott's experience and deep understanding of the financial landscape allows us to continue on positive path forward."

Workhuman also announced the hiring of Chris Campbell as Senior Vice President of Product. Campbell spent the previous five years as the Senior Vice President of Product and Technology for Angie's List (NYSE: ANGI) where he was responsible for the company's product development efforts. Over the last five years Campbell delivered a turnaround for Angie's List, achieving impressive YoY revenue growth for the first time in close to a decade through substantially evolving their marketplace product. Most recently, Campbell was a leader in the merger of three subsidiary products into one consumer experience and relaunched Angie's List as Angi.

"Chris's passion for technology and his desire to succeed has led to a track record of unmatched excellence in execution," said Mosley. "Our company's ability to thrive against a backdrop of huge uncertainty for the world has further demonstrated the need for our solutions in the workplace. His track record of building solutions with adoption at scale is aligned with our strategic plans of continuous innovation and our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and outcomes."

Additionally, Workhuman has announced the appointment of Charles Kane as the newest member of its Board of Directors and Chairman of the company's Audit committee. Kane has been Audit Chair at 15 technology companies, including Demandware, Real Page, Progress Software, and Netezza. Earlier in his career, Kane served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of RSA Securities, Informix, and AspenTech.

As companies emerge from the pandemic and remote workplace environments, culture is more important than ever. Workhuman's business has accelerated over the past year due to its award-winning Social Recognition and Continuous Performance Management solutions, which are becoming mission critical tools to deepen the social fabric that leads to strong cultures within companies and organizations and helps to build communities of human beings within corporate environments.

For more information about how the Workhuman Cloud can help strengthen your workforce and drive better business performance, please visit www.workhuman.com.

About Workhuman

Workhuman is pioneering the Human Workplace through award-winning Social Recognition and Continuous Performance Management solutions. Workhuman inspires more than five million humans across 180 countries to perform the best work of their lives. For the past 21 years, human resources and business leaders alike have used Workhuman Cloud to gain the proactive insights necessary to transform and lead a more connected, human-centered workplace that accelerates engagement and productivity. To learn more about Workhuman's mission to make work more human for every person on the planet and how you can ensure great work is celebrated and amplified in your workplace, visit www.workhuman.com.

To learn more:

Visit: https://www.workhuman.com

Follow: Twitter @Workhuman LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/workhuman-/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Workhuman/ Instagram: @Workhuman



View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005128/en/

Contacts:

Jenna West

Global Public Relations Manager

Jenna.West@Workhuman.com