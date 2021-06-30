

UNION (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY):



-Earnings: -$50.87 million in Q1 vs. -$302.29 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.48 in Q1 vs. -$2.44 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reported adjusted earnings of $4.93 million or $0.05 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.08 per share -Revenue: $1.95 billion in Q1 vs. $1.31 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.48 - $0.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.04 - $2.08 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.40 - $1.55 Full year revenue guidance: $8.2 - $8.4 Bln



