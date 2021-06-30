Turner Imaging Systems, a developer of technologically advanced X-ray imaging systems, announced today that it has entered a distribution agreement with MIS Healthcare to market its Smart-C fluoroscopic Mini C-Arm in the UK and Ireland. MIS Healthcare, with headquarters in London, is a large, independent medical imaging equipment supplier throughout the UK and Ireland, servicing NHS and HSE hospitals as well as private hospitals, clinics, screening centers and diagnostic departments.

Having received its CE Mark for the Smart-C in May of this year, Turner Imaging Systems looks forward to partnering with MIS Healthcare for its initial Europe launch. Turner Imaging Systems also looks forward to launching the Smart-C into a number of other European markets this calendar year.

"MIS Healthcare is proud and excited to be partnering with Turner Imaging Systems to market and distribute the Smart-C battery powered fluoroscopic Mini C-Arm across the UK," said Nicholas Sykes, national sales and marketing manager for MIS Healthcare. "As a company we constantly strive to offer medical professionals the cutting-edge tools they need to improve patient outcomes. The Smart-C will offer true flexibility and portability making it an ideal solution for many different applications."

The Smart-C is finding great success across the USA in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, orthopedic clinics, clinical labs, pain management centers and with sports teams where the hyper-portability of the Smart-C allows it to be used virtually anywhere including on the sidelines. The cordless, battery-powered, 16-pound Smart-C is unparalleled in its ability to provide high-quality point of care/injury extremity imaging for any application.

ABOUT TURNER IMAGING SYSTEMS

Turner Imaging Systems develops and markets X-ray imaging systems that give the user the ability to acquire X-ray images wherever and whenever they are needed. Our latest product, the Smart-C, is the only Mini C-Arm system that is battery operated and hand-transportable, changing the way fluoroscopy and medicine is performed. Our products expand the reach of X-ray imaging to the underserved and humanitarian efforts around the world. For more information, visit http://turnerxray.com.

