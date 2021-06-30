Frost & Sullivan Explores Top Five Post-pandemic Strategies for Recovery in the Chemicals Industry

The roadmap for recovery includes opportunities in sustainability and circular economy trends linked to climate change and resource scarcity

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid adoption of green technology in the chemicals industry is further accelerated as sectors across the globe reopen and recover from the impact of COVID-19. Players in the industry face challenges to advance in the post-pandemic world as the rapidly changing end-market and consumer preferences create new opportunities from emerging applications and a potential decline in existing applications.

Join Frost & Sullivan's experts Dr. Elizabeth Thundow and Robert Outram for the Growth Opportunity briefing, "A New Normal for the Chemicals Industry," on July 15 at 10 a.m. EDT. This session will support companies seeking to understand the chemicals industry's future and take their first step to safeguard and deliver shareholder value.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit http://frost.ly/5wi

Rising environmental concerns and increasingly stringent legislation in this area, combined with the rise of digital systems and services, propel companies to continue delivering shareholder value in the short, medium and long terms. Furthermore, companies can improve diversity in the workforce and management, including at the board level, to attract and retain talent by focusing on employee health and wellness.

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Gain an understanding of industry-wide factors that propel market players to explore new business models that improve the existing customer interface and enhance the e-commerce experience.

that improve the existing customer interface and enhance the e-commerce experience. Explore digitization strategies and possible solutions to create integrated, customized solutions across all business functions.

and possible solutions to create integrated, customized solutions across all business functions. Identify the opportunities and challenges in new sector penetration through organic growth or acquisition to expand revenue streams.

in new sector penetration through organic growth or acquisition to expand revenue streams. Understand the key drivers for increased research and development (R&D) initiatives in the area to promote new and existing solutions.

