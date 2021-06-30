According to new statistics, the rooftop PV segment saw a small contraction in May.From pv magazine Germany Germany saw the addition of 403.1 MW of new PV capacity in May, according to the latest figures from federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur. This compares to 691.4 MW in April this year and 446 MW in May 2020. The newly installed solar power generation capacity for the first four months of this year was 2,448.3 MW. In the same period a year earlier, this capacity stood at around 1,927 MW. Of the monthly new additions, 295 MW was represented by PV installations built outside the tender ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...