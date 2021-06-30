

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chinese ride hailing company Didi Global Inc. (DIDI) said that it has priced its initial public offering of 316.80 million American Depositary Shares or 'ADSs', at a price of $14.00 per ADS for a total offering size of $4.4 billion.



Previously, the company had expected to price its initial public offering of 288.00 million ADSs between $13.00 and $14.00 per ADS.



The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30, 2021, under the symbol 'DIDI.' The closing of the offering is expected to occur on July 2, 2021.



The company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 47.52 million additional ADSs at US$14.00 per ADS.



