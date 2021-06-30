

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's CAC 40 is trading at 6534.69, down by 0.50 percent as anxieties on stubborn inflation, immediate tapering and virus transmission dented trading sentiment. Preliminary inflation readings indicating increase in inflation to 1.5 percent in June from 1.4 percent in May exacerbated the negative sentiment over the Covid 19 delta variants and an aggressive tapering posture by the Fed. The index is now almost 2.28 percent lower than the 52-week high of 6687.29.



Aerospace defense company Thales was the lead gainer with a rally of 1.68 percent after it announced plans to acquire the ground-based navigational aids business of U.S based Moog. Airbus has advanced by 1.22 percent. Ray-Ban manufacturer Essilor Luxottica has gained 0.84 percent after it announced the planned acquisition of Dutch eyewear chain Grandvision. Michelin has lost around 1.85 percent followed closely by Renault with a 1.84 percent dip. AXA has corrected by 1.55 percent. Total Energies that declined by 0.30 percent topped the volume charts with a quantum of 106.57 million shares.



In economic indicators, in May, industrial producer prices rose by 0.5 percent on a monthly basis and 7.2 percent on an annual basis. For the same period, household consumption expenditure on goods surged by 10.4 percent.



The easing in Eurozone's headline inflation numbers as well as core inflation remaining within ECB's comfort level of 2 percent preempting early rollback of monetary stimulus have however failed to enthuse market sentiment.



Markets await Manufacturing PMI for France and Unemployment and manufacturing PMI for Euro Area on Thursday. Several key ECB officials are also scheduled to speak on the day and central bank commentaries will be keenly watched for views on stimulus roll back and interest rate policy. The monthly payroll data from the U.S due on Friday that is perceived to strongly influence Fed's monetary policy decisions is also likely to drive investor sentiment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de