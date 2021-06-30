

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - ExxonMobil Chemical Company said it has signed an agreement with Celanese for the sale of its global Santoprene business for $1.15 billion.



The sale includes two world-scale manufacturing sites in Pensacola, Florida and Newport, Wales along with associated product, process development and laboratory equipment, operating and administration buildings, control systems and documentation, and intellectual property.



The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. The ExxonMobil employees impacted by the sale are expected to transfer to positions at Celanese following change-in-control.



