WKN: A0MQJ0 ISIN: US5591892048 Ticker-Symbol: MHQ 
Frankfurt
30.06.21
13:31 Uhr
8,800 Euro
-0,100
-1,12 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9509,20016:36
30.06.2021 | 14:55
88 Leser
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK publishes its Report on Payments to Governments in 2020

DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK publishes its Report on Payments to Governments in 2020 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) 
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK publishes its Report on Payments to Governments in 2020 
30-Jun-2021 / 14:21 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
               PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), 
               one of the world's largest steel producers, today publishes its Report on payments to 
               governments in 2020 ("the Report"). 
MMK publishes its REPORT ON 
PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENTS IN  The Report is prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure and 
2020             Transparency Rules Instrument 2014 «Report on payments to governments», issued by the 
               Financial Conduct Authority (FCA's Instrument). 
30 june 2021 
               The Report provides citizens, authorities and independent users with the information on 
Magnitogorsk, Russia     payments made to governments where MMK conducts its extractive activities. 
               Since the Group performed extractive activity in Russia only, the Report discloses 
               payments to governments made by Russian companies only. 
 
               The Report is published on the official MMK website. 
               The Report have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be 
               available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 
About MMK 
MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. 
The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the 
entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of 
rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of 
premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 mln Subscribe to our official MMK 
tonnes of commercial steel products.                           channel in Telegram, to be 
                                             the first to know about key 
??? is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020 MMK news. 
totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest 
debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's 
investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's 
and S&P. 
MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts 
are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%. 
 
 
Veronika Kryachko 
+7 (915) 380-62-66      KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 
               Financial calendar 
 
 
ESG DEPARTMENT 
               14 July    Q2 and 6M 2021 Trading Update 
 
               22 July    Q2 and 6M 2021 IFRS financials 
Yaroslava Vrubel 
+7 982 282 9682        23-26 July  Non-deal roadshow (NDR), online 
vrubel.ys@mmk.ru 
                      Virtual conference for retail investors, 
               27 July 
                      VTB Capital 
Communications Department Dmitriy Kuchumov +7 (499) 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 (499) 238-26-13 egorov.oa@mmk.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: PGR 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 114653 
EQS News ID:  1213866 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213866&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2021 08:23 ET (12:23 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
