DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK publishes its Report on Payments to Governments in 2020

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK publishes its Report on Payments to Governments in 2020 30-Jun-2021 / 14:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, today publishes its Report on payments to governments in 2020 ("the Report"). MMK publishes its REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENTS IN The Report is prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure and 2020 Transparency Rules Instrument 2014 «Report on payments to governments», issued by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA's Instrument). 30 june 2021 The Report provides citizens, authorities and independent users with the information on Magnitogorsk, Russia payments made to governments where MMK conducts its extractive activities. Since the Group performed extractive activity in Russia only, the Report discloses payments to governments made by Russian companies only. The Report is published on the official MMK website. The Report have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. About MMK MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 mln Subscribe to our official MMK tonnes of commercial steel products. channel in Telegram, to be the first to know about key ??? is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020 MMK news. totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's and S&P. MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%. Veronika Kryachko +7 (915) 380-62-66 KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021 kryachko.vs@mmk.ru Financial calendar ESG DEPARTMENT 14 July Q2 and 6M 2021 Trading Update 22 July Q2 and 6M 2021 IFRS financials Yaroslava Vrubel +7 982 282 9682 23-26 July Non-deal roadshow (NDR), online vrubel.ys@mmk.ru Virtual conference for retail investors, 27 July VTB Capital Communications Department Dmitriy Kuchumov +7 (499) 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 (499) 238-26-13 egorov.oa@mmk.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: PGR TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 Sequence No.: 114653 EQS News ID: 1213866 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213866&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2021 08:23 ET (12:23 GMT)