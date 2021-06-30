Anzeige
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Final Terms

DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Final Terms 

Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) 
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Final Terms 
30-Jun-2021 / 14:27 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
FINAL TERMS 
Final Terms dated 29 June 2021 
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC 
ETC Securities of Amundi Physical Gold ETC issued under its Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities Programme (the 
"ETC Securities") 
Issue of 12,000.00 ETC Securities, being Tranche 250 of Amundi Physical Gold ETC specified in these Final Terms 
Part A - Contractual Terms 
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base 
Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as supplemented by the Supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 4 March 2020. 
This document constitutes the final terms of the ETC Securities described herein for the purposes of Article 8(4) of 
the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) (the "Prospectus Regulation") and must be read in conjunction 
with the Base Prospectus dated 19 May 2021 (the "Current Base Prospectus") which constitutes a base prospectus for the 
purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, save in respect of the Conditions which are extracted from the Base Prospectus 
dated 20 May 2019 as so supplemented and are incorporated by reference into the Current Base Prospectus. Full 
information on the Issuer and the offer of the ETC Securities is only available on the basis of the combination of this 
final terms and the Base Prospectus dated 20 May 2019 as so supplemented and the Current Base Prospectus. 
 
GENERAL TERMS 
 1.      Issuer:               Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 2.      i. Series:             Amundi Physical Gold ETC 
       ii. Tranche Number(s):        250 
 3.      Aggregate Number of ETC Securities of the Series: 
        i. Immediately following the issue 
         of the relevant Tranche of ETC  51,820,802.00 
         Securities: 
       ii. Comprising the relevant Tranche 12,000.00 
         of ETC Securities: 
 4.      Metal Entitlement: 
        i. Initial Metal Entitlement as at 0.04 fine troy ounces 
         the Series Issue Date: 
       ii. Metal Entitlement as at the 
         Subscription Trade Date of the 
         relevant Tranche of ETC     0.0398614 
         Securities (if not the first 
         Tranche of ETC Securities of the 
         Series): 
 5.      Issue Date: 
        i. Series Issue Date:        23 May 2019 
       ii. Issue Date of the relevant 
         Tranche of ETC Securities (if  01 July 2021 
         not the first Tranche of ETC 
         Securities of the Series): 
 6.      Scheduled Maturity Date:       23 May 2118 
 7.      Relevant Regulatory Law Reference  21 May 2019 
       Date: 
 8.      Date on which Board approval for   25 April 2019 
       issuance of ETC Securities obtained: 
TRANSACTION PARTIES 
 9.      Additional Paying Agent(s):      Not Applicable 
                           As at the date of these Final Terms: 
                           HSBC Bank plc, with registered office at: 
                           8 Canada Square, 
                           Canary Wharf, 
                           London, E14 5HQ 
                           Jane Street Financial Limited, with registered office at: 
                           Floor 30, 20 Fenchurch Street, 
                           London EC3M 3BUY 
                           Flow Traders B.V., with registered office at: 
                           Jacob Bontiusplaats 9 
10.      Authorised Participant(s): 
                           1018 LL Amsterdam 
                           Optiver VOF, with registered office at: 
                           Strawinskylaan 3095 
                           1077 ZX Amsterdam 
                           BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC, with registered office at: 
                           1 Rue Laffitte 
                           75009 Paris 
                           Merrill Lynch International, with registered office at 
                           2 King Edward Street 
                           London EC1A 1HQ 
PROVISIONS RELATING TO FEES 
11.      Total Expense Ratio (as at the date of 0.15% per annum. 
       these Final Terms): 
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION 
12.      Nominal Amount:            USD 5.085, being an amount equal to 10 per cent. of the Issue 
                           Price per ETC Security as at the Series Issue Date. 
13.      Specified Interest Amount:       USD 0.051, being an amount equal to 1 per cent. of the Nominal 
                           Amount. 
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE ETC SECURITIES 
                           An offer of the ETC Securities may be made by any Authorised 
                           Offeror(s) other than pursuant to Article 1(4) of the Prospectus 
                           Regulation in Austria, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the 
14.      Non-exempt Offer:           Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and any other Relevant Member State 
                           where the Current Base Prospectus (and any supplements) have 
                           been notified to the competent authority in that Relevant Member 
                           State and published in accordance with the Prospectus 
                           Regulation. 
LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING APPLICATION 
These Final Terms comprise the final terms required to list and have admitted to trading the Tranche(s) of ETC 
Securities described herein pursuant to Amundi Physical Metal Plc's Secured Precious Metal Linked ETC Securities 
Programme.

Signed on behalf of the Issuer:

By: ............................................

Duly authorised Part B - Other Information 

1.      LISTING 
                    Application has been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to Euronext 
                    Paris and for the ETC Securities to be admitted to trading on the regulated 
                    market thereof. Application has also been made for the ETC Securities to be 
                    admitted to Euronext Amsterdam, the Deutsche Börse and for the ETC Securities 
                    to be admitted to trading on the regulated markets thereof. Application has 
                    also been made for the ETC Securities to be admitted to trading on the main 
        i. Listing and admission market of the London Stock Exchange. 
         to trading: 
                    Application may be made for the ETC Securities to be listed on additional Stock 
                    Exchanges and admitted to trading on additional markets from time to time. 
                    As at the date of these Final Terms, ETC Securities of this Series have been 
                    admitted to trading on Euronext Paris, Euronext Amsterdam, the Deutsche Börse 
                    and the London Stock Exchange. 
       ii. Estimate of total net 
         proceeds of the    USD 839,696.40 
         issue: 
       iii. Estimate of total 
         expenses related to 
         admission to trading EUR3,000 
         for the relevant 
         Tranche: 
 2.      REASONS FOR THE OFFER 
       Reasons for the offer:  See section headed "Investing in the ETC Securities to gain exposure to gold 
                    price" in the Current Base Prospectus. 
 3.      OPERATIONAL INFORMATION 
       ISIN:           FR0013416716 
       Common Code:       199119532 
       CFI:           DTZXXB 
       FISN:           AMUNDI PHYSICAL/DBT 
                    Listing Euronext Paris: BJ027Y1 FR 
                    Listing Euronext Amsterdam: BJYGLG9 NL 
       SEDOL: 
                    Listing Deutsche Börse Xetra: BKF9G58 DE 
                    Listing London Stock Exchange: BLKQKY8 
       WKN (if applicable):   A2UJK0 
       Delivery:         Delivery free of payment.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2021 08:29 ET (12:29 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
