

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) said that its XIENCE family of stents has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for one-month (as short as 28 days) DAPT labeling for high bleeding risk (HBR) patients in the U.S.



In addition, XIENCE stents recently received CE Mark approval for DAPT as short as 28 days - giving XIENCE stents the shortest DAPT indication in the world.



Abbott has also received FDA approval and European CE Mark approval for its next-generation XIENCE Skypoint stent.



XIENCE Skypoint is easier to place and allows physicians to treat larger blood vessels through improved stent expansion that can open clogged vessels more effectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ABBOTT LABORATORIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de