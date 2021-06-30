Menlo Park, California, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2021) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) (OTC Pink: CRBTF) (FSE: 98AA) (the "Company"), a blockchain technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company has launched the private Beta version of its Kash blockchain banking application and is starting to generate initial revenues.

The Kash Beta product is now running on the mainnet Terra blockchain, meaning that the product is deployed and fully functioning, and transactions are being broadcasted, verified, and recorded on the Terra distributed ledger technology.

The Company's product release is a private beta open by invite only to customers on the waitlist. The private Beta will open in stages on a weekly basis every Monday, up to the first 100,000 waitlisted customers in July and August, with plans to fully open to the public in September 2021. The next batch of waitlisted customers will have access on July 5th 2021. During the private-beta period, the Company will continue to upgrade the product with new versions based on additional customer feedback, quality control and new features, as well as continue to work on partnerships, fiat-crypto exchange solutions, debit card product offering, fiat bank account integrations, and white-label business development.

"The private Beta version allows us to assess, manage and scale customer demand in a controlled environment so we can ensure the highest levels of customer support and security," explains John Eagleton, CEO of Intellabridge. "I would like to thank the thousands of customers who already signed up for accounts in the Alpha phase of our product roadmap, and gave us such valuable feedback to make a better product for our community."

The Company has also updated the corporate website and presentation at www.intellabridge.com and the product website at www.kash.io.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) (OTC Pink: CRBTF) (FSE: 98AA) is a fintech blockchain company that offers decentralized banking services (DeFi banking). Its "Kash" banking product is a blockchain bank, currently in Alpha testing period, with accounts featuring DeFi interest-bearing savings vaults, stablecoin checking, fiat-crypto exchange, debit cards, virtual cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, synthetic stock, ETF and commodity trading, and other DeFi banking services.

The Kash platform is focused on growth in high inflation emerging market countries where there exists the highest demand for USD stablecoins and DeFi banking solutions. The current Alpha version of the product is available on web and mobile in testing phase with the objective to pilot and process transactions in advance of a fully audited and security tested private beta release in Q2 2021 and public release in Q3 2021. For access to the Kash Alpha version visit www.kash.io and for more information on Intellabridge, visit www.intellabridge.com. To get on the waitlist for the Kash PLSA, sign up for a Kash account at app.kash.io.

