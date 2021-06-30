The use of ultrasonic sound waves has been applied to battery recovery. Researchers from the ReLiB project at the U.K.'s Faraday Institution say the process has already proven to be 100 times faster than conventional approaches. It is also much more sustainable and less energy intensive.Ultrasonic toothbrushes could be the key to a novel, highly efficient battery recycling method. New research from the U.K.'s Faraday Institution has suggested ultrasonic delamination could offer a fast, sustainable approach. Not only is the technique apparently quicker and more eco-friendly than hydrometallurgical ...

