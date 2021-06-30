Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights
London, June 30
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 21380013QYWO82NZV529
Total Voting Rights
As at 30 June 2021, the issued share capital of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc consisted of 190,250,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence, with voting rights attached. No shares are held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
30 June 2021
