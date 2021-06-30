- (PLX AI) - Vestas has secured a 192 MW order from an undisclosed investor for the Lappfjärd project, located 100 km south of Vaasa on the west coast of Finland.
- • The project will feature 31 V162-6.2 MW turbines, the first time Vestas' EnVentus platform features a 6.2 MW rated capacity per turbine
- • With this project, Vestas upgrades the EnVentus platform's V162-6.0 MW variant to 6.2 MW rating
- • Earlier today Vestas also announced an 113 MW turbine order in Japan
- • That order was for 27 Vestas V117-4.2 MW turbines of which 23 will be installed on 114-meter towers and the other four on 94-meter towers
